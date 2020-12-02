State Of The Livestream Business with Bandsintown’s Fabrice Sergent

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown Corp co-founder and managing partner Fabrice Sergent sits down with Beats, Bytes and Brands’ Jesse Kirshbaum to talk about the explosion in music livestreams

Sergent goes in-depth on how Bandsintown navigated the pivot to virtual, shares his perspective around the explosion of livestreaming, and new opportunities in the live music space.

The series brings together leaders in music, technology and marketing, including Triller’s Chief Growth Officer, Bonin Bough, Fabrice Sergent, the founder of Bandsintown, Tuma Basa, the Head of Black Music at YouTube and Raphi Lima, who is the head of Global Music Partnerships & Marketing at Electronic Arts.’’

Hosted by Jesse Kirshbaum Beats, Bytes and Brands is an eight-part series presented by Triller about the future of music marketing and exploring the intersections of music, culture, technology and social media. It broadcasts live on SMW+, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and is also available on-demand on SMW+ from November 17th, 2020.