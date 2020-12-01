Allison Elbl Named SVP At Shore Fire Media’s L.A. Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the hire of veteran publicist Allison Elbl as Senior Vice President at the firm.

Elbl will be tasked with overseeing Shore Fire’s Los Angeles offices where she will focus on developing new business under the umbrella of Shore Fire’s parent company, Dolphin Entertainment. In her new role, Elbl’s report to CEO Marilyn Laverty and join the senior management team within the company that also includes Mark Satlof, Rebecca Shapiro, and Matt Hanks.

Prior to Shore Fire, Elbl was Senior Vice President at ID PR where she established the music department and orchestrated campaigns for clients such as James Taylor, Paul Simon, Steve Martin, and Bette Midler.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Shore Fire team,” Elbl said. “Marilyn Laverty is one of the most impressive and well-respected communications leaders in the music business and has built a legendary company that continues to evolve to meet the industry’s needs. Joining the Shore Fire team, as well as the dynamic group at Dolphin Entertainment, is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring my years of experience to clients across the entertainment industry.”

“Allison Elbl’s joining Shore Fire Media represents a great step in the evolution of the company and a significant expansion of our LA operations. We eagerly anticipate the return of our tremendously successful and well-respected colleague Allison to Shore Fire and the growth potential it represents for all of us,” added Marilyn Laverty, CEO of Shore Fire.