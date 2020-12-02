Canvas
What You Need To Do Now That Spotify Canvas Is Available To Most Artists

(Hypebot) — Spotify Canvas looping image cover art is proven to increase engagement. So it’s good news that the free feature is finally available to most artists.

In recent days Spotify has increased access via a growing list of indie and DIY distributors including DistroKid, CD Baby, TuneCore, and Symphonic.

That’s great news since Canvas works. When songs have a Canvas, listeners are:

  • 145% more likely to share the track
  • 5% more likely to keep streaming
  • 20% more likely to add the song to their personal playlists
  • 9% more likely to visit an artists’ profile page

Now is the time for all artists and labels to create and upload a Canvas for each of their key tracks.

Here’s one of the first Canvas that I remember seeing and it’s still one of my favorites.

How To Get Started With Spotify Canvas

Chris Robey of CD Baby offers a straightforward guide to creating a Canvas regardless of which distributor you use (page down):

Musicians Guide To Using Spotify’s Canvas For Cool Video Features

For those that need a little extra help creating an awesome Canvas, Spotify has created a Canvas designer marketplace on its SoundBetter platform. More info:

Spotify Adds Canvas Designer Marketplace

