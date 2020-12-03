California’s Governor Newsom To Impose Regional Stay-At-Home Orders For The State

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control in the U.S., California governor Gavin Newsome announced that the state will begin implementing stay-at-home orders in certain regions of the state.

The new regional stay at home order divides the state into five areas: Northern California, the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley, and Southern California, which includes Los Angeles and San Diego.

In regions where current ICU capacity falls below 15%, it will trigger a three-week stay-at-home order that will also require the temporary closure of many businesses, including bars and wineries.

So far, no stay-at-home orders have been mandated for the state, but Gov. Newsom said he expects four or five regions to be reach the 15% threshold within day or two.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed. If we don’t act now, we’ll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost,” Newsom said during a press briefing on Thursday.