Shooter Jennings Signs A&R Deal With Concord

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music singer-songwriter Shooter Jennings has signed a deal with music company Concord that will see him join the label group as a staff producer.

In his new billet at Concord, Jennings will collaborate with Chief Label Executive Tom Whalley in a ‘creative’ role, helping to develop Concord’s existing roster, as well as identifying up and coming talent to sign for the company’s Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings and Rounder Records labels.

“I am excited to welcome Shooter to the Concord creative team,” said Whalley. “His ability to work with a variety of artists is a perfect fit for our labels and their talented rosters. I look forward to not only working with Shooter, but witnessing the impact his creative passion will have on bringing high quality recordings to the world.”

“To have the opportunity to join this [Concord] family is really a dream-come-true,” added Jennings. “I now find myself with so many more opportunities and resources to make the impact on music I have always dreamed of. Right off the bat, I am grateful for this. I am now looking forward to all the ways I can apply myself and my abilities alongside this great, global team to make great music and keep the world of music that grabbed me at such a young age growing, healthy, youthful, experimental and wild so that it might snatch up another generation of kids like me. I couldn’t be happier with the folks I’m surrounded by, and I’m lit up with excitement for all the work we’re going to be able to do together.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.