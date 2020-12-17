Napalm Records Acquires German Metal Label Group SPV

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted rock and metal label Napalm Records announced it has acquired German metal label SPV GmbH.

Founded in 1984 by Manfred Schütz, SPV includes subsidiary labels such as Steamhammer, which features a roster that includes Sodom, Running Wild, Magnum, Axel Rudi Pell, Rage, and Long Branch Records, whose roster includes Agent Fresco, The Intersphere, The Hirsch Effekt, Silvertomb, and A Pale Horse Named Death.

SPV will maintain offices in Hannover, Germany, and the existing team, including Managing Director Frank Uhle, will remain in place following the acquisition.

“The continuation and expansion of SPV GmbH as a distributor and the strengthening of the in-house labels are our major priorities. We will combine all forces, and link them with the power and worldwide network of Napalm Records in order to positively shape the future together. The employees of SPV are music-savvy, extremely experienced experts who are needed, now more than ever, to survive in these turbulent times on the international market,” said Napalm Records CEO Markus Riedler.

“Together with Managing Director Frank Uhle and his team, we will seize the opportunities that currently present themselves and face the ever-growing challenges that the modern music market brings with it. In the ever-changing music landscape, we will continue to deliver our strong digital setup alongside our partners The Orchard, and also continue to provide strong physical product distribution for both our retail partners and the fans worldwide via our mailorder stores,” Riedler added.