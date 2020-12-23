Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Promoter 101

Promoter 101 # 221 – Maverick’s Scott Rodger

Promoter 101: Episode 221It’s the Promoter 101 Podcast Holiday Spectacular with Maverick’s Scott Rodger sharing the history of his management career from Arcade Fire to Björk, Shania Twain to Paul McCartney.

We have a N.I.T.O. update on the Save Our Stages bill from High Road Touring’s Frank Riley, Entourage Talent’s Wayne Forte and Partisan Arts’ Hank Sanks.

A year-end message from Karen Jantsch, and too many holiday special appearances to count.

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce.

 

 

 

