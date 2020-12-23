Promoter 101 # 221 – Maverick’s Scott Rodger

It’s the Promoter 101 Podcast Holiday Spectacular with Maverick’s Scott Rodger sharing the history of his management career from Arcade Fire to Björk, Shania Twain to Paul McCartney.
We have a N.I.T.O. update on the Save Our Stages bill from High Road Touring’s Frank Riley, Entourage Talent’s Wayne Forte and Partisan Arts’ Hank Sanks.
A year-end message from Karen Jantsch, and too many holiday special appearances to count.
Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce.
Direct Link: https://is.gd/ztmXbR
Email Dan + Luke: steiny@promoter101.net
Amazon: https://is.gd/cgLbBp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/promoter101
Google Music: https://is.gd/onEmSt
iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/promoter101-29260148/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steinypromoter101/
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/promoter101/id1163910658?mt=2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/promoter101
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/promoter101
Spotify: https://is.gd/T5SPEC
Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/user/promoter101
Stitcher: http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/promoter101?refid=stpr
Tumbler: http://promoter101.tumblr.com/
Tweet the Guys: https://twitter.com/Promoters101
Tweet Dan: https://twitter.com/TheJew
Tweet Luke: https://twitter.com/wlukepierce
Website: http://www.promoter101.net/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/promoter101