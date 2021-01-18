Irish Culture Minister Proposes Live-Aid Like Concerts In The EU To Mark The End Of COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — A proposal to stage a Europe-wide series of concerts to mark the end of the coronavirus pandemic has reportedly been well-received by cultural ministers across the EU.

The proposal was first floated by Catherine Martin, Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media during a remote meeting last month, according to RTE.

While no firm planning has begun on the proposed concerts, RTE reported that the events could be televised and resemble the historic Live-Aid concerts that were first held in the UK and U.S. in 1988 that were organized as a benefit to Africa.

According to RTE, other cultural ministers have expressed support for the plan and more discussions are expected as the pandemic begins to ease later this year.

“It’s a bit like VE Day. We’re all dying for something to look forward to, the only question is when would it be safe to do it,” Professor Luke O’Neill of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin told RTE

O’Neill went on to note that Ireland hopes to have 50% of its populace vaccinated by June, making an in-person event a possibility.