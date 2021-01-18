Dr. Dre Back In The Studio After His Brain Aneurysm

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Just a day after he was released from the hospital after being treated for a brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre is reportedly back in the studio.

Dre’s dedication to his craft was made public by collaborator and noted producer Bernard “Focus” Edwards Jr., who shared an in-studio group shot that captured the moment.

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old Dr. Dre will continue to receive full time medical care at his Los Angeles home. Doctors are unsure of what caused the bleeding but felt it was safe to release him.