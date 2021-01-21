CMA CEO Sarah Trahern To Receive The 2020 CRB President’s Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Broadcasters announced that Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern has been named as the recipient for the 2020 CRB President’s Award.

Trahern will be presented with the award during “CRS Honors,” which will serve as the kick-off event for CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience on February 16th.

Trahern stepped into the role of CEO of the CMA in 2014 and oversees the organization’s television properties, including CMA Fest, CMA Country Christmas, and the annual CMA Awards. She also oversees the live side of the CMA Fest, one of the world’s largest music festivals and also serves as president of the CMA Foundation.

“Sarah is the epitome of this award. Her selfless and tireless work on behalf of artists, songwriters, labels, managers, touring professionals, and Country Radio, and her steadfast support of CRB and Country Radio Seminar make her a highly deserving honoree. I am blessed to call her colleague, confidant and friend. And all of us in Country are blessed to have her as a true leader in our genre,” said CRB/CRS Board President, Kurt Johnson.

As previously announced, Rascal Flatts, consisting of vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney is also lined up to receive the CRB Artist Career Achievement Award.

Capitol Records Nashville recording artist Mickey Guyton has also been announced CRS 2021 and will open the event with a performance of the National Anthem.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where the CRB President’s Award and Artist Career Achievement awards are historically given, could not be held in person and is subsequently being held virtually during CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience.