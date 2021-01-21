The Grammys Launch Genre Pages

(CelebrityAccess) — The Grammys launched genre pages, a new music discovery program that will help fans expand their musical horizons.

The genre pages which are located on Grammys.com will be updated daily with fresh content, including news, artist interviews, original video series and exclusive performances, allowing potential fans a chance to discover new artists and musical styles.

At launch, the Grammy genre pages include sections for Rap, R&B, Pop, Country and Rock, with additional Genre Pages to be released during the leadup to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14th.

“The nature of music genres has changed. Today, we live in a genre-bending world where sounds and styles transcend boundaries. While the music you listen to and love can no longer only be defined by labels and categories, genres continue to provide music-lovers unique ways to discover new music and next-gen artists,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

