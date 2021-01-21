Royalty Exchange Auctions Jerry Garcia’s Publishing Payments

(CelebrityAccess) — Royalty Exchange, a platform for investing in music IP, is auctioning a share of publishing payments for the Grateful Dead-related catalog of the late singer-songwriter Jerry Garcia.

The auction is $150,000 worth of advance payments for Garcia’s publishing catalog and includes his estate’s share in Grateful Dead hits that include “Casey Jones,” “Uncle John’s Band,” “Ripple,” “Friend of the Devil,” “Shakedown Street,” “Sugaree,” “Scarlet Begonias,” “Truckin’,” “Touch of Grey,” “Dark Star,” and more.

“Bid on this unique income stream to collect $150,000 in payments generated by publishing royalties from one of the most iconic rock bands of all time,” the auction listing said.

Bidding for the payments ends on Tuesday, January 26th.

Garcia was the frontman, principal songwriter, and a founding member of the Grateful Dead until he died in 1995 at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack at a drug rehabilitation center.