Dave Chappelle Cancels Performances After He Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Comedian Dave Chappelle has canceled a string of upcoming appearances after he tested positive for coronavirus ahead of a scheduled performance on Thursday.

Chappelle was lined up to perform a five night stand this weekend at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater with a rotating cast of guests that included Joe Rogan on Saturday but those dates have now all been canceled.

A rep for Chappelle told the Associated Press that he is now quarantining and is currently asymptomatic.

A social media post showed Chappelle earlier this week showed Chappelle in close quarters with a number of high-profile comedians and public figures, including Joe Rogan, Ron White, and Elon Musk.

Refunds for the canceled shows will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.