Chappelle
(PhotoFlash/Shutterstock)
Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Dave Chappelle Cancels Performances After He Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
11 0

Comedian Dave Chappelle has canceled a string of upcoming appearances after he tested positive for coronavirus ahead of a scheduled performance on Thursday.

Chappelle was lined up to perform a five night stand this weekend at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater with a rotating cast of guests that included Joe Rogan on Saturday but those dates have now all been canceled.

A rep for Chappelle told the Associated Press that he is now quarantining and is currently asymptomatic.

A social media post showed Chappelle earlier this week showed Chappelle in close quarters with a number of high-profile comedians and public figures, including Joe Rogan, Ron White, and Elon Musk.

Refunds for the canceled shows will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post