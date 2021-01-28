Nominees Announced For The 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Shemekia Copeland, Rick Estrin, John Németh, Sugaray Rayford, and Lil’ Ed Williams are among the artists who have been nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year as part of The Blues Foundation’s 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards.

Estrin and his band the Nightcats lead the pack for 2021 with five nominations, including band of the year, and Estrin’s nomination for Instrumentalist Harmonica (which he won last year), as well as the contemporary blues male artist award.

Estrin, along with Frank Bey, Kathy Murray, and Nightcats guitarist Kid Andersen, were nominated for songwriter of the year for Bey’s Song of the Year entrant All My Dues Are Paid.

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby Rush, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcaster, Sugar Ray & The Bluetones, and Shemekia Copeland are all in the running for Album of the Year, while Lil’ Ed Williams, Shemekia Copeland, and Németh are all in the running for contemporary blues album of the year.

Winners are selected by ballot by members of the Blues Foundation. Voting for this year’s awards opens on January 28 and closes March 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Major funding for the 2021 Blues Music Awards provided by ArtsMemphis, BMI, the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise LLC, Memphis Tourism and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Set for June 6th as a virtual event in light of the ongoing pandemic, the 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards is considered to the most prestigious honor for working blues musicians. The show starts at 4PM CT and will be live-streamed free of charge via the Blues Foundation’s Facebook page and its YouTube channel.

42nd Blues Music Award Nominees

BB King Entertainer of the Year

Shemekia Copeland

Rick Estrin

John Németh

Sugaray Rayford

Lil’ Ed Williams

Album of the Year

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Rise Up, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcaster

Too Far From the Bar, Sugar Ray & The Bluetones featuring Little Charlie

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Band of the Year

Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues Allstars

John Németh & The Blue Dreamers

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Southern Avenue

Sugar Ray & The Bluetones

Song of the Year

“All My Dues Are Paid” – written by Kathy Murray, Rick Estrin, Frank Bey, Kid Andersen (performed by Frank Bey)

“All Out of Tears” – written by Walter Trout (performed by Walter Trout)

“Blues Comin’ On” – written by Dion DiMucci and Mike Aquilina (performed by Dion Feat. Joe Bonamassa)

“Is It Over” – written by Don Bryant and Scott Bomar (performed by Don Bryant)

“Uncivil War” – written by John Hahn and Will Kimbrough (performed by Shemekia Copeland)

Best Emerging Artist Album

Hard Workin’ Man, Andrew Alli

Harlem, King Solomon Hicks

Here I Come, Jose Ramirez

High Risk Low Reward, Ryan Perry

Peace In Pieces, Betty Fox Band

Acoustic Blues Album

Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods, Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods

Prove It On Me, Rory Block

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Three Pints of Gin, Richard Ray Farrell

Traveling Man – Live, Watermelon Slim

Blues Rock Album

Ain’t Done Yet, Savoy Brown

Ice Cream In Hell, Tinsley Ellis

Mike Zito and Friends – Rock ‘n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Mike Zito

Mississippi Suitcase, Peter Parcek

Ordinary Madness, Walter Trout

Contemporary Blues Album

Cry Out, Kat Riggins

My Blues Pathway, Kirk Fletcher

Self-Made Man, Larkin Poe

Stronger Than Strong, John Németh

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Soul Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

Found! One Soul Singer, Sonny Green

That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Where Have All The Soul Men Gone, Johnny Rawls

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Blueswoman, Nora Jean Wallace

Every Day of Your Life, Jimmy Johnson

Rise Up, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters

Too Far From the Bar, Sugar Ray & The Bluetones featuring Little Charlie

Acoustic Blues Artist

Dom Flemons

Catfish Keith

Harrison Kennedy

Doug MacLeod

Keb’ Mo’

Blues Rock Artist

Tinsley Ellis

Reverend Peyton

Ana Popovic

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Mike Zito

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Shemekia Copeland

Samantha Fish

Sue Foley

Ruthie Foster

Shaun Murphy

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Selwyn Birchwood

Chris Cain

Rick Estrin

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

J.P. Soars

Soul Blues Female Artist

Annika Chambers

Thornetta Davis

Bettye LaVette

Dorothy Moore

Terrie Odabi

Soul Blues Male Artist

William Bell

Don Bryant

John Németh

Johnny Rawls

Curtis Salgado

Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award)

Rory Block

Rhiannon Giddens

Diunna Greenleaf

Trudy Lynn

Teeny Tucker

Traditional Blues Male Artist

Billy Branch

Sugar Ray Norcia

John Primer

Jontavious Willis

Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist Bass

Willie J. Campbell

Larry Fulcher

Danielle Nicole

Patrick Rynn

Michael “Mudcat” Ward

Instrumentalist Drums

Tony Braunagel

June Core

Derrick “D’Mar” Martin

Bernard Purdie

Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Instrumentalist Guitar

Christoffer “Kid” Andersen

Chris Cain

Laura Chavez

Kirk Fletcher

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Instrumentalist Harmonica

Billy Branch

Rick Estrin

Dennis Gruenling

Jason Ricci

Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist Horn

Mindi Abair

Jimmy Carpenter

Doug James

Mark “Kaz” Kazanoff

Nancy Wright

Instrumentalist Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award)

Mike Finnigan

Anthony Geraci

Johnny Iguana

Bruce Katz

Jim Pugh

Instrumentalist Vocals

Thornetta Davis

Ruthie Foster

John Németh

Sugar Ray Norica

Sugaray Rayford