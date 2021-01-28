Alen Torosyan Named VP Of Operations, Emerging Markets At WMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the promotion of Alen Torosyan, who has been named Vice President of Operations, Emerging Markets for the label giant.

Torosyan’s new portfolio includes supporting WMG’s expansion plans and helping to consolidate its existing footprint in key emerging markets, most notably Africa and the Middle East. His remit also involves coordinating Legal and Business Affairs, and Finance activities within Warner Music’s emerging market affiliates.

In his new billet, Torosyan will be based in London and report to Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets.

Torosyan joined the Warner Music team in 2015 and played a significant role in the divestment process that followed WMG’s acquisition of the Parlophone Label Group. In 2018, he was named Director of Business and Legal Affairs, focusing primarily on emerging markets, and data privacy issues.

Prior to joining Warner, he began his career as a paralegal at firms that include Berwin Leighton Paisner and Goldman Sachs. He also toiled for the media law firm Davenport Lyons, where he qualified as a solicitor, and was seconded to work for Warner Music International in 2014.

I’m so pleased to have been asked to step-up into this new role. Helping pioneer Warner Music’s expansion into new markets has been a dream job for me over the last few years and I can’t wait to take on this extra responsibility. Many of the people I work with around the globe feel like family and I hope that I’ll get the opportunity to see them again in person soon,” Torosyan said.