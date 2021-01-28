Caroline Yim And Zach Iser Named Co-Heads of Hip-Hop/R&B At WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agents Caroline Yim and Zach Iser have joined WME as partners and co-heads of the hip-hop/R&B in the agency’s music division.

In their new roles at WME, Yim and Iser will lead WME’s hip-Hop/R&B team alongside current fellow Co-Heads James Rubin and Kevin Shivers. Both Yim and Iser join WME after stints at rival Creative Artists Agency.

Yim got her start in the industry on the label side of the business at MCA Records before she joined ICM Partners. Over the course of her career, she has been recognized as an influential agent and been named to Billboard’s “Women in Music” list from 2015-2018, as well as the publication’s ’40 under 40′ list in 2015.

In addition to her work as an agent, Yim is active in philanthropic endeavors, including Big Brothers Big Sisters LA, starting off as a “Women in Entertainment” mentor before joining the board in 2018. As well, in 2020, she co-founded the Asian American Collective, a community organization that fosters growth, education and connection for current and future Asian American creatives.

Iser began his career in New York as a talent manager before he transitioned to agent with a position at ICM Partners, becoming one of the youngest agents in the firm’s history. Like Yim, Iser was featured in Billboard’s “40 Under 40” power list in 2015 and was named as one of Billboard’s “HipHop and R&B Power Players” for the past 6 years.

“Caroline and Zach reflect the future of the music business, having already built an incredible roster of artists through their entrepreneurial approach to client representation,” said Scott Clayton, Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, Co-Heads of WME’s Music Division. “Their addition underscores our commitment to the Hip-Hop/R&B space, and their energy will serve as a tremendous benefit to both our colleagues and clients.”

“We are excited to bring our 25 plus years of combined experience to the innovative and forward-thinking music department at WME led by Scott, Lucy and Kirk,” said Yim and Iser. “We are blessed to represent extraordinary, ground-breaking talent, and we look forward to working alongside their management teams to guide their multi-dimensional artistry to the highest levels utilizing the breadth of resources that WME has to offer. We are eager to continue to expand our business and build upon WME’s strength in the Hip-Hop/R&B space.”