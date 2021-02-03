The Weeknd Announces World Tour For 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Weeknd and Live Nation announced plans for an ambitious world tour in 2022 that includes a handful of rescheduled dates that had originally been planned for this year.

The 104-date After Hours World Tour kicks off on January 14th at in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena with additional shows scheduled for major markets such as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, Berlin and more before wrapping at London’s O2 Arena on November 16th.

In addition to newly announced dates, the tour also includes a number of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be a part of the After Hours World Tour in 2022.

If 2022 isn’t soon enough to satisfy your The Weeknd jones, the Canadian recording artist is also lined up to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show in Miami this weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As well, he Weeknd is set to release a new compilation album “Highlights” on February 5th. The album features some of The Weeknd’s most notable works but he says isn’t a greatest hits collection, although it sure sounds like one.