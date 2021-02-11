ASM Global Partners With ABM For Its VenueShield Program

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global, the venue management company formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG, announced a partnership with “venue solutions provider” ABM to implement ASM’s VenueShield program.

VenueShield, a set of protocols and procedures intended to allow venues to operate safely in the COVD-19 era, was developed with guidance from sports and entertainment facility experts.

The VenueShield program will support the re-opening of ore than 325 ASM venues and client partners worldwide, the company said.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to leverage our expertise and solutions to help ASM enhance and scale their VenueShield reopening protocols,” said Billy Hatler, Senior Vice President of Operations – West Region at ABM. “ABM has been at the forefront of facility solutions since long before the pandemic. With guidance from our Expert Advisory Council and close adherence to CDC and other relevant agency guidance, we continue to leverage expertise from both inside and outside our organization to bring the greatest value to our clients.”

“Our shared commitment to providing the highest quality of service and delivering world-class experiences for our guests is at the core of this partnership,” said ASM Global Chairman Bob Newman. “We are pleased to have the experience and expertise of ABM contribute to our industry-leading VenueShield efforts as we continue to reopen ASM facilities around the world safely and successfully.”

ABM’s services include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions.