NIVA Announces A New Advisory Board, Expands Its Board Of Directors

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announced the formation of an advisory board that features high profile industry figures and some serious star power.

The board, which is intended to provide NIVA with insights from across the industry, will consult on a range of issues from livestreaming, venue management, and ticketing, to helping to revive the industry as it navigates the remaining dark days of the pandemic.

“NIVA may have been founded amidst dire circumstances, but the future of the live industry and the people who inhabit it have always been top of mind. Officially expanding our coalition to include partners new and old, allows us to innately incorporate those who have stood by our side from the very beginning, like Boris Patronoff from See Tickets, and new voices that will help guide the future,” said Rev. Moose, NIVA Executive Director and Managing Partner of Marauder.

“When the pandemic first hit it was clear the independent live music community would need to come together and rally for relief. Doing just that, a dedicated group of promoters set out to form NIVA and we proudly stepped up to support them. The accomplishments to date have been remarkable and I’m thrilled to serve what I believe will be an important organization for years to come,” added Boris Patronoff, Chair of the NIVA Advisory Board and CEO of See Tickets – North America.

The NIVA Advisory Board consists of:

Boris Patronoff (CEO, See Tickets – North America and NIVA Advisory Board Chair)

Amy Cranford (SVP of Publishing Administration, Sony Music Publishing)

Cameo Carlson (President, mtheory Nashville)

Christian McBride (Artist)

Dave Grohl (Artist, Foo Fighters)

Ed Suwanjindar (Artist and Label Services, Spotify)

Erika Spieldoch (VP of Touring & Special Events, Interscope/UMG)

Janette Berrios (Head of Corporate Marketing, Symphonic)

Jimmy Jam (Songwriter/Producer)

Killer Mike (Artist, Run The Jewels)

Lawrence Peryer (CSO, Lyte)

Lyor Cohen (Global Head of Music, YouTube & Google)

Michele Suzanne Ballantyne (COO, RIAA)

Noelle Scaggs (Artist, Fitz and the Tantrums & Founder of Diversify The Stage)

Dr. Portia Sabin (President, Music Biz Association)

Quincy Jones (Artist/Producer)

Rich Medina (Independent Artist/DJ)

Richard Burgess (CEO, A2IM)

Tiffany Kerns (Executive Director, CMA Foundation & Vice President of Community Outreach, CMA)

Travis Janovich (CEO, eTix)

Wendy Ong (President, Tap Management – North America)

Additionally, NIVA announced the recent additions of Andre Perry (The Englert Theatre, Mission Creek Festival), Amy Madrigali (Troubadour), Audrey Fix Schaefer (I.M.P./9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre, The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion), and Grace Blake (Iridium) to its organizational board.

The new board members join the existing board which includes founding Board President Dayna Frank (First Avenue), Board Vice President Stephen Chilton (Rebel Lounge/Psyko Steve Presents), Board Vice President Justin Kantor ((le) poisson rouge), Board Secretary Hal Real (World Café Live), Board Treasurer Stephen Sternschein (Heard Presents), and Executive Director Rev. Moose (Marauder).