The Weeknd Sells Almost 1 Million Tickets For His After Hours World Tour

Ian Courtney
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Weeknd and promoter Live Nation appear to have struck gold with the Canadian singer’s After Hours World Tour, which Live Nation says has shifted almost a million tickets since going on sale last week.

The Live Nation-produced tour, which doesn’t hit the road until 2022, features 104 dates with shows announced for North America, the U.K., and Europe, starting two performances in Vancouver on January 14 & 15.

The tour also includes four shows in Paris, five shows in London, seven performances in Southern California, six in the NYC area and four nights of shows in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto.

Prompted by “overwhelming demand” The Weeknd will also be adding dates in Australia, Southeast Asia, South America and Mexico to the After Hours Tour, to be announced.

The Weeknd is touring in support of his 4th studio album “After Hours” which he released last year via XO and Republic Records. As well, he just finished performance as the headliner for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, which was met with mixed reviews.

