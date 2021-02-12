The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bode Miller

Bode Miller is America’s most decorated male alpine skier, winner of two World Cups and six Olympic medals. Bode is a self-taught wunderkind. We dive into his philosophy on education and go deep into his roots and his career, stopping along the way to investigate his innovations and his choices. Bode may have retired from competitive skiing, but he’s involved in more than a dozen ventures, which keep him quite busy. I guarantee you if you’re a ski fan you will have questions answered that have never been asked anywhere else. You’ll learn about equipment, coaching, doping…all the aspects of ski racing at the elite level. Bode is intelligent and articulate, I was high for a day after talking to him!

