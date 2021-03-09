AEG Presents’ All Points East Festival Announces August 2021 Return

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — After being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, AEG Present’s All Points East Festival is set to return in 2021 with a lineup that includes Jamie XX, Kano, Tom Misch, and Arlo Parks, among others.

The festival, which typically takes place in May, has been pushed back for 2021 and will now take place at London’s Victoria Park from August 28 – August 30.

While a full lineup, including headliners for Friday and Sunday have yet to be announced, All Points East will also feature performances by Slow Thai, Little Simz, Nubya Garcia, Pa Salieu, Romy, Haai, Marie Davidson & L’Oeil Nu, Fred Again, Q, and Seeyousoon.

Additional lineup announcements are expected soon, organizers said.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 10 at 10am.