German Promoters Funke Media And Neuland Concerts To Merge

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Two Hamburg-based concert promoters – Funke Media and Neuland Concerts – have merged to form what the company describes as “one of the largest owner-managed concert agencies in Germany.”

The two companies will operate as Neuland Concerts with Pascal Funke and Christian Gerlach jointly managing the merged business. The new Neuland Concerts team will also include Günther Maienschein, who previously held senior roles at Funke Media.

“The merging of our companies enables growth through a larger artist and program portfolio.” Pascal Funke said. “In addition, it also offers new opportunities in terms of strong demand for concerts in the period after the Corona lockdown.”

“Up to now, Funke Media was a competitor for us, and we had to respectfully acknowledge the high quality on a regular basis. Despite the competitive relationship, there was always great appreciation and, for a few years now, a growing relationship of trust. It is remarkable how Pascal Funke has continued to develop the family business founded by his father Hans-Werner Funke since joining in 1997. As Neuland Concerts, we can expand our business, especially in the area of ​​local events in and around Hamburg, through the merger and offer even more, but above all more diverse events right here on our doorstep,” added Christian Gerlach.

Funke Media, founded in 1959 by Hans-Werner Funke has programmed events in Germany for six decades, including performances by international superstars such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Rolling Stones, and the Bee Gees. Neuland Concerts, founded in 2008 as part of Warner Music, spun off from the label giant in 2017 and has since operated as an independent concert promoter in Germany, based in Hamburg.

The merger goes into effect immediately, the companies said.