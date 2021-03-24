The CMA Foundation Names Maddie & Tae As Artist Ambassadors

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning country music duo Maddie & Tae have been named as Artist Ambassadors for the Country Music Association’s philanthropic endeavor, the CMA Foundation.

In their roles as artist ambassadors, Maddie and Tae (Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye) will virtually visit a music class to discuss how music has helped them overcome insecurities and develop confidence. The two will also take part in a discussion with female teachers about the challenges that women face in the country music industry, and how to help the next generation of female leaders.

“Maddie & Tae have used their voices throughout their careers to advocate for the importance of music education, supporting the CMA Foundation’s mission to provide equitable opportunities for students across the country,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. “As we are celebrating Music In Our Schools Month in March, we are excited to have these talented women join our CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador collective to share the power of music with students and music teachers. The CMA Foundation understands that representation is key in all areas of life. Maddie & Tae are two strong, talented and resilient female leaders in the music industry, and we are looking forward to them being examples for these students and teachers, showing them that anything is possible.”

“Music has always been incredibly special to us,” added Taylor Kerr of Maddie & Tae. “Not only for the enjoyment of listening and creating, but for the healing and connection it brings to so many. We feel honored to be the new CMA Foundation ambassadors and look forward to chatting about our favorite thing in the whole world!”

Maddie & Tae will join other artists who have served as CMA Artist Ambassadors, including Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell and Ashley McBryde among others.

The CMA Foundation will continue to provide resources and support for music teachers and students as more Artist Ambassadors are announced throughout the year.