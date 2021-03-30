BST Hyde Park 2021 Becomes The Latest COVID-19 Casualty

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British music festival BST Hyde Park has joined the growing ranks of major music events that will not take place in 2021 due to lingering malaise of the pandemic.

“Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for in the time available. By making this decision at this stage we allow artists, crew, fans and everyone that comes together to help create these shows to plan accordingly,” festival organizers said.

The festival will stage a return to London’s Hyde Park in 2022 across two weekends with Pearl Jam and Duran Duran, along with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic announced as headliners for the festival next year.

Additional artist announcements will be confirmed and announced soon, organizers said.

All tickets remain valid for the scheduled 2022 dates but organizers said refunds are available for fans who can’t make the show next year.