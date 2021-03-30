Lollapalooza Stockholm Canceled For 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Lollapalooza organizer C3 Presents announced on Tuesday that the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza Stockholm has been canceled due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that Lollapalooza Stockholm 2021 will be canceled. We have really looked forward to arranging another unforgettable festival in the heart of Stockholm this year. But with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Sweden, it is clear that we will not be able to deliver the spectacular festival weekend which is Lollapalooza Stockholm. We are extremely grateful for all the understanding and support from our fans, artists, staff, partners and the Lolla family,” organizers announced on Tuesday.

According to organizers, planning has already begun for Lolla Stockholm next year and the festival has been announced for a return to Gärdet, Stockholm, from July 1st through July 3rd, 2022.

As well, at Pearl Jam has been announced as the headliner for the final day of the event next year.

Tickets purchased for the 2021 edition of the event will be useable next year and organizers urged fans hold on to their passes.

Founded in 1991 by Perry Farrell as a touring music festival, Lollapalooza found a seemingly permanent home in Chicago, while expanding to an international brand with expansions in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden.

As part of the festival’s 25th anniversary in 2016, Lollapalooza Chicago was expanded to four days with over 180 artists on 8 stages who were visited by 100,000 visitors daily.