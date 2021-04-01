The Texas Rangers Home Opener At Globe Life Field To Be Open To Full Capacity Crowds

ARLINGTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that their home stadium Globe Life Field will allow 100% capacity for the team’s season home opener at the stadium vs the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5th.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” Neil Leibman, the Rangers’ president of business operations and chief operating officer, said in a statement announcing the plan.

The decision to fully open the stadium comes less than a week after two exhibition games at the 40,300-capacity stadium with limited capacity that were attended by about 12,000 fans.

And while Texas may have dropped its mandatory mask requirements for public spaces, fans and staff attending opening date at Globe Life Field will be required to wear a mask at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

The stadium has also implemented full cashless transactions, including contactless options on all food and merch orders.

All-you-can-eat buffets at the stadium will remain open and will service approximately 2,000 fans in the stadium, but they are no longer self-service and attendants will be on hand at each station to assist with serving.

According to MLB.com, the team plans to reduce capacity after opening day but did not specify by how much.

“Opening Day at Globe Life Field has been a long time coming, both for the organization and for the community,” said Rangers executive vice president of business operations Rob Matwick. “I can’t wait for Rangers fans to actually be able to experience a traditional Opening Day in this fantastic new ballpark.”

The stadium officially opened in May 2020 and the Rangers started playing regular season games there when baseball after a COVID-19 hiatus in July.