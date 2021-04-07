Another Planet Entertainment Partners With Touring Professionals Alliance To Expand Its Kitchen Initiative In The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment is teaming up with the nonprofit Touring Professionals Alliance to host expand its Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen initiative to California’s Bay Area to help feed hungry touring professionals amid the extended COVID-19 industry shutdown.

Through the partnership, the program will expand its scope to also include theatrical labor, bartenders, security, catering, staging, sound, lighting and video companies and many more.

Beginning Tuesday, April 20, the Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen will operate twice weekly and continue through Thursday, May 13.

Meals will be provided on both sides of the Bay through these notable restaurant partners:

San Francisco

• Michael Tusk, Chef and Owner of Quince, Cotogna, Verjus

• Hi Neighbor Group which operates Corridor, The Vault, Trestle

Oakland

• Jenny Schwarz + Kyle Itani of Hopscotch

• Silvia & Cory McCollow of NIDO’s BackYard

“We remain hopeful that touring will resume later this year with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions to keep fans, artists and crew safe,” said Jerome Crooks, co-founder, Touring Professionals Alliance and tour manager for bands such as NIN, Tool and Soundgarden. “While we are all anxious to get back to the work we love, we remain focused on the immediate needs of our touring brothers and sisters who have now been out of work for more than a year. We are grateful to Another Planet Entertainment and our Bay Area restaurant partners that enable us to expand and provide some small measure of relief to music industry crew members.”

“The dedicated professionals who work behind the scenes are the backbone of our business, and we are honored to collaborate with the Touring Professionals Alliance and contribute to their efforts,” added Mary Conde, Senior Vice President, Another Planet Entertainment. “Partnering with Touring Professionals Alliance Kitchen allows us to help our friends, offer support, and a glimmer of hope as our industry comes back to life.”