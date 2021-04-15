Warner Music, Spotify Partner For Artist-Centric Podcast Development Deal

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group and Spotify have tied up in a new partnership to develop a series of original podcasts built around the catalogs of some of WMG’s best known artists and songwriters.

The podcasts will provide fans with an inside look at the stories behind some of their favorite music, while helping to drive streaming for WMG’s clients.

“The most impactful podcasts share with music the key component of storytelling and personal experience. In partnership with Warner Music Group, we look to develop stories leveraging their unique artists and catalog,” said Courtney Holt, VP Global Studios & Business, Spotify. “We look forward to helping them leverage the power of podcasting to forge a deeper connection with fans.”

“We’re excited to take this step forward with Spotify as we strengthen and deepen our existing partnership. Podcasts provide an opportunity to unlock value for artists and songwriters by delivering fresh and unique stories to music to fans across the globe,” said Oana Ruxandra, EVP, Business Development and Chief Digital Officer, Warner Music Group. “We look forward to working with Spotify to experiment and drive growth in podcasting.”

In recent years, Spotify has invested heavily in bulking up its podcast offerings as the streaming platform seeks to develop diverse and more importantly, unique content. Spotify’s strategy has included high profile deals that brought podcasters such as Joe Rogan, and Michelle Obama to the platform, which now features more than 2 million podcast episodes.

WMG has also pushed into podcasting with the launch of content such as the BLK In America podcast by Topsify, which sees influential Black artists such as Rico Nasty and Chaka Khan discussing the black experience in America, as well as podcasts such as Duran Duran’s WHOOOSH! curated and hosted by Simon Le Bon; the Prince official podcast in collaboration with his estate; Robert Plant’s Digging Deep; the Good Ol Grateful Deadcast hosted by musician Rich Mahan and Relix contributing editor Jesse Jarnow; The Rhino Podcasts, telling stories of legends like Aretha Franklin, Todd Rundgren, and John Densmore of The Doors, among others.