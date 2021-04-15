Mick Jagger
Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl Announce ‘Eazy Sleazy’ NFT Auction To Support NIVA, Back Up, Music Venue Trust

(CelebrityAccess) — Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger announced he’s auctioning off an NFT based on visual digital art featuring “Eazy Sleazy” the new song he co-created with Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl.

The NFT will be a one-off piece of audio-visual art created by Jagger in collaboration with digital artist Extraweg, is currently up for auction on Nifty Gateway.

According to Jagger, 100% of the proceeds will go to “a few charities” he selected with Grohl.  The charities announced include the U.S.-based National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), and two UK organizations, Back Up – the The Technical Entertainment Charity, and the Music Venue Trust.

The artwork features a human figure running in an animated loop, backed by “Eazy Sleazy” a new surprise song Jagger released on Tuesday. The 24-hour auction is live now and bidding has already almost hit $9,000.

The track, which features both artists recording from different locations for the collaboration, hearkens back to another era of rock and features Jagger’s lyrical lamentations on life during lockdown.

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him,” Jagger said of his new collab with Grohl on Tuesday.

