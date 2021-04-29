Kodak Black Sentenced To Probation In 2016 Assault

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to probation on Wednesday for assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room in South Carolina in 2016.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was initially charged with rape in connection to the case, but as part of a plea deal, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree assault.

According to local media reports, Kapri was sentenced to 10 years of prison with the sentence suspended pending the completion of 18 months of probation.

The assault occurred following a concert in Florence in 2016. The victim claimed Kapri attacked her in a hotel room following the show, biting her several times and continuing the assault even after she told him to stop, authorities said.

The victim later reported the attack to a school nurse who notified police, the Associated Press reported.

Black has previously been sentenced to three years in federal prison after falsifying documents he used to purchase firearms at a Miami gun store. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump commuted Kapri’s sentence on his last day in office.