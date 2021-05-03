Insomniac’s Beyond Wonderland Festival Slides To August

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music festival promoter Insomniac Events announced that its Beyond Wonderland festival has been postponed and will now take place in late August.

The “Alice in Wonderland” themed festival was originally scheduled for June at the NOS Events Center but will now take place on August 27 & 28.

When it does go live, Insomniac promises six stages of music featuring multiple genres of dance music, along with “cutting-edge” stage production, art installations, as well as a leavening of professional dancers and performers.

A full lineup for the EDM fest has yet to be announced, according to the festival’s website

“Though the future continues to look bright, it is still too soon for us to gather together this June. We are officially postponing to August 27 & 28, 2021 in order to bring you the most memorable and safest experience possible,” Insomniac said in a statement announcing the schedule change.

“Your passes will automatically be transferred to our new 2021 dates. If you are not able to attend Beyond Wonderland, refund and transfer requests will be accepted until May 12, 2021.”

Earlier this month, Insomniac rescheduled their flagship Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas from May to late October, citing the ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic.