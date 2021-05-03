Lee Brice To Be The First Artist To Perform At The Mulehouse When It Opens This Month

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music singer-songwriter Lee Brice is the first artist announced as a performer at The Mulehouse, a brand new concert venue set to open later this month in Columbia, TN.

Brice, along with Tyler Farr and Chuck Wicks will appear on May 22nd for Voices for Valor, a benefit concert for the Special Forces Charitable Trust.

Located in a former Baptist church in downtown Columbia, the 55,000 square foot concert venue includes a sound and light system designed by Clair Solutions, and is equipped with in-house livestreaming capabilities.

The refurbed property includes a 6,000 square foot bar, a full restaurant and 26-room boutique hotel and seating for 500 music fans along with a full stage that can accommodate up to 14 musicians.

“There are different versions of concert series slated. This is for ease of ticketing. There’s the Headliner Series, The Fan’s Choice Series, The Icon Series, and The Ground Floor series. Each has its distinct slant, serving a different purpose. What is different about our fare, is that on-stage interviews will be a core component. Viewers/guests will know every song that’s performed, but by the end of the night they’ll truly feel that they ‘know’ that performer. That’s the interview component, which is where I come in,” club owner Blair Garner said in a statement.

Michael Oppenheimer, formerly the Memphis market manager for iHeart, has been named general manager at the Mulehouse.

As part of the launch, the Mulehouse team put together a 10-part web series documenting the development of the concert venue. Check out the first episode below: