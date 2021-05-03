Goldenvoice’s Elliot Lefko To Be Featured On This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian born concert industry legend Elliot Lefko will be featured on this week’s edition of Promoter 101 Storytellers.

Elliott Lefko has worked in the concert industry for decades, starting his career booking shows in Toronto with artists such as Jim Carroll and the Pixies, who famously played a riotous show at the Apocalypse Club.

Since 2002, he’s been part of AEG’s Goldenvoice and now serves as the concert and festival company’s president.

Lefko will join Promoter 101’s Dan “Steiny” Steinberg to share some of his extensive repertoire of stories, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Promoter 101 Storytellers takes place live each Tuesday night on the audio only social media platform Clubhouse, starting at 9:30 PM EST/6:30 PM PST.

To tune in, click here: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/MEelLZap