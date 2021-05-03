The Flaming Lips Announce North American Tour

Experimental rock icons The Flaming Lips announced plans to return to the road later this year for an extensive tour of North America.

Kicking off on November 7th at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, the rescheduled tour now features dates stretching through May 22nd when the Lips close out the run at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 9th.

Tickets for previously announced and rescheduled dates (LA, Vancouver, Denver) will be honored for the newly confirmed dates. Tickets for the previously announced San Francisco show will be honored for the first Warfield date, May 6th, 2022.

Along with the tour announcement, the Flaming Lips revealed plans for “The Soft Bulletin Companion” a collection of rare recordings that accompanied “The Soft Bulletin” their breakthrough 1999 studio album. The companion will be released as a limited-edition silver vinyl for Record Store Day on June 12th with a wider release planned for later this year.

The full list of announced Flaming Lips dates

11/7/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/8/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/9/21 – Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/11/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/12/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

11/13/21 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

11/15/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/16/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/18/21 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/20/21 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

3/27/22 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

3/28/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

3/29/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

3/31/22 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

4/1/22 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/2/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

4/4/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/5/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

4/6/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

4/8/22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

4/9/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

4/25/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

4/28/22 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

4/29/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

4/30/22 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

5/2/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/3/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/4/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

5/6/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

5/7/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

5/9/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern