Harvey Mason Jr. Named President & CEO At The Recording Academy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After more than a year without a permanent chief executive, the Recording Academy announced that interim President & CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has been named to the organization’s top posts.

Mason has been in the position on an unpaid, interim basis since January 2020, when his predecessor Deborah Dugan acrimoniously parted ways with the organization after just 8 months on the job. He also served Chair of the Academy’s Board, a position he will relinquish now that he’s been tapped for the leadership post.

In a joint statement, search committee co-chairs John Burk and Leslie Ann Jones said: “We are delighted that Harvey will remain at the helm and continue to steer the organization through this pivotal time. As we journeyed deeper into our extensive search, it became clear that the best person for the job was Harvey. We are immensely impressed by the remarkable work he has done during his interim tenure and look forward to the continued evolution of the Academy under his effective, results-driven leadership.”

“I want to commend the search committee and our partners at Heidrick and Struggles for orchestrating a robust and exhaustive search for our next President and CEO,” said Tammy Hurt, Vice Chair of the Recording Academy. “I am not surprised that they faced a significant challenge in finding candidates that would meet the standard that has been set by Harvey during these past 16 months. He has led the Academy through one of the most difficult periods in our history. As a music creator himself, he has provided hope, inspiration and a vision for the future that we are well on our way to achieving. We are all thrilled that he has agreed to become our permanent CEO and will continue to lead us into the future.”

“There is nothing more rewarding than having the trust and respect of your colleagues and peers,” Mason said. “I am honored to have been appointed to continue to lead the Recording Academy on our transformative journey. While I had not initially expected to be in this position, I remain deeply invested in the success of the organization and am motivated to help us achieve our greatest ambitions. I will serve humbly with a steadfast commitment to building a more inclusive, responsive and relevant Academy,” Mason added.

The son of noted jazz drummer Harvey Mason, Harvey Mason Jr. is an accomplished record producer and songwriter who has produced hits for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, Elton John, Ariana Grande and Taemin. He’s also played a key role in musical films and television events such as Dreamgirls, Sparkle, Shrek, the Pitch Perfect franchise, Straight Outta Compton, SING, and TV shows, including “The Wiz Live!” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.”

In 2008, he launched his own company, Harvey Mason Media to house his film and record productions, music publishing, and website ventures and he is active with multiple charities, including GRAMMY In The Schools®, MusiCares®, Ronald McDonald House, the American Cancer Society, and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.