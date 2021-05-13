Mike Jones Joins Shore Fire As A Senior Account Exec

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the hire of PR veteran Mike Jones as a senior account executive.

Jones, who will be based in Shore Fire’s Los Angeles office, joins the company from the indie label Dim Mak, where he served as director of publicity from 2015.

While at Dim Mak, his purview included everything from new releases and music videos, to pop-up retail and live events for the label’s roster.

Jones’ resume also includes a stint as a publicist at the Brooklyn Based PR firm Stunt Company and Party Boy Records, a digital dance label he co-founded.

A native of Boston but raised in the hinterlands of Connecticut, Jones studied sociology at the University of Vermont and his MA in Photography & Urban Culture at Goldsmiths, University of London.

“Mike’s range of experience provides him with a holistic approach to campaigns,” said Senior VP Rebecca Shapiro. “For over a decade, he has worked with artists across genres in an evolving media landscape. His knowledge of record labels, training in visual imagery, and experience as a performer and label entrepreneur all inform Mike’s vision. He will be a valuable addition to the Shore Fire team.”