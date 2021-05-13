Dead & Company Announce North American Tour For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company announced their 2021 tour plans with a north American run that’s set to kick off in mid-August.

The tour, which features former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, kicks off on August 15th at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina and wraps with three nights of performances at the Hollywood Bowl from Oct. 29-31.

Other stops on the tour include 2 nights in Boston, a show at New York’s Citi Field; two shows at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and two nights at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Colorado.

Fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, with presales starting on May 19th.

For the tour, Dead & Company will once again offer a variety of enhanced experience packages that range in amenities from Loose Lucy’s Lounge access and early venue entry to branded lawn chairs and limited-edition screen-printed posters, paired with premium concert tickets.

Dead & Company 2021 Tour:

Mon-Aug-16 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Wed-Aug-18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri-Aug-20 New York, NY Citi Field

Sat-Aug-21 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Mon-Aug-23 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Wed-Aug-25 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri-Aug-27 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat-Aug-28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Thu-Sep-02 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Fri-Sep-03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sun-Sep-05 Hartford, CT The Xfinity Theatre

Tue-Sep-07 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri-Sep-10 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat-Sep-11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Mon-Sep-13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Wed-Sep-15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Fri-Sep-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat-Sep-18 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Wed-Oct-06 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thu-Oct-07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon-Oct-11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Tue-Oct-12 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu-Oct-14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri-Oct-15 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Fri-Oct-22 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Sat-Oct-23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Mon-Oct-25 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed-Oct-27 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri-Oct-29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Sat-Oct-30 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Sun-Oct-31 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl