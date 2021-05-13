Dead & Company Announce North American Tour For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company announced their 2021 tour plans with a north American run that’s set to kick off in mid-August.
The tour, which features former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, kicks off on August 15th at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina and wraps with three nights of performances at the Hollywood Bowl from Oct. 29-31.
Other stops on the tour include 2 nights in Boston, a show at New York’s Citi Field; two shows at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and two nights at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Colorado.
Fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, with presales starting on May 19th.
For the tour, Dead & Company will once again offer a variety of enhanced experience packages that range in amenities from Loose Lucy’s Lounge access and early venue entry to branded lawn chairs and limited-edition screen-printed posters, paired with premium concert tickets.
Dead & Company 2021 Tour:
Mon-Aug-16 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Wed-Aug-18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri-Aug-20 New York, NY Citi Field
Sat-Aug-21 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Mon-Aug-23 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Wed-Aug-25 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri-Aug-27 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat-Aug-28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Thu-Sep-02 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Fri-Sep-03 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sun-Sep-05 Hartford, CT The Xfinity Theatre
Tue-Sep-07 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Fri-Sep-10 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat-Sep-11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Mon-Sep-13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Wed-Sep-15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Fri-Sep-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sat-Sep-18 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Wed-Oct-06 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thu-Oct-07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon-Oct-11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Tue-Oct-12 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thu-Oct-14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri-Oct-15 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Fri-Oct-22 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
Sat-Oct-23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
Mon-Oct-25 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed-Oct-27 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri-Oct-29 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Sat-Oct-30 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Sun-Oct-31 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl