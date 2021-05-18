George Strait To Headline Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend George Strait has been announced as a headliner for the 2022 revival of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

The rodeo will mark its 90th anniversary when it returns in 2022, taking place across 21 days from Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 20, which includes an extra day and a concert-only performance by King George, who will be making his 31st appearance at the event.

Strait’s full-length evening concert will take place in NRG Stadium on the final night of the 2022 Rodeo. There is no rodeo performance scheduled before the concert, however, all activities on the grounds, including shopping and dining areas, carnival, livestock and horse show competitions, and other exhibits and attractions at NRG Park, will be open to the public on March 20.

In 2019, Strait’s concert-only performance with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen broke the NRG Stadium attendance record with 80,108 fans. The NRG Stadium record is separate from the Paid Rodeo/Concert attendance records, as this was a concert-only performance with additional seats on the floor of the stadium.

The rodeo was cut short by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in North America in 2020, and the 2021 edition of the event was canceled outright earlier this year.