Byron Bay Bluesfest Back On Track For October

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Six weeks after the event was canceled by a Public Health Order with less than 24 hours before the gates were due to open, organizers for Australia’s Byron Bay Bluesfest announced that the event has been rescheduled for later this year.

The multi-stage festival is now slated to take place from October 1st through October 4th with announced headliners that include Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, and Tash Sultana.

With travel restrictions still making international touring challenging, the festival for 2021 will rely on homegrown artists for a fully Australian lineup.

Other artists announced for 2021 include John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Ziggy Alberts, Ocean Alley, The Cat Empire, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, The Church, Ian Moss, the Angels, and numerous others.

“This is so special for me to announce – a moment I have been waiting years to happen. Midnight Oil headlined Bluesfest in 2001, just before their extended hiatus. It has always been my ambition to once again present the ‘holy grail of Australian artists’ at Bluesfest and have approached them every year, redoubling my efforts since their reformation in 2017. And now, to have Midnight Oil headline our opening night and launch their new album – it’s a dream come true,” said Bluesfest Festival Director, Peter Noble OAM.

“We have shown a determination to overcome everything we had to face to re-schedule, knowing that as an integral part of the Australian music industry, so many were counting on us. As we rise from the ashes of Bluesfest, Easter 2021, please come join us and celebrate our indomitable determination to present live music in Australia safely, at a major event level,” Noble added.