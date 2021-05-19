.MUSIC Domain Moves Closer To Launch With ICANN Agreement

(Hypebot) — The much-coveted .MUSIC has moved a major step closer to launch with the announcement of an agreement with ICANN to operate the top-level domain.

The .MUSIC Registry originally beat out other applicants including Amazon, Google, Donuts, Radix, MMX, GRS and Far Further to manage the .MUSIC domain.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is the international organization responsible for managing and coordinating the Domain Name System (DNS).

The RIAA and others have warned that .MUSIC could be a haven for piracy if not managed properly. This new agreement with ICANN should calm those fears.

.MUSIC will have its own set of safeguards including two-step authorization to prove the legitimacy of any application. The domain is also governed a Policy Advisory Board which includes the IFPI, RIAA, National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) and The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM).

“This has been a long, challenging and unpredictable process for the entire .MUSIC team and the global music community, which has supported the .MUSIC initiative to launch a safe, trusted and secure .MUSIC domain extension and identity,” said Constantine Roussos, founder and CEO of .MUSIC. “Finally, after nearly a decade-long effort since applying for .MUSIC, we are excited to have signed the registry agreement with ICANN. We are now one step closer in providing the international music community with a verified music web address and identity that signals trust, authenticity and a safe haven for music consumption on a global level. This is a great moment in music and internet history.”