Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, And Megan Thee Stallion Among The Headliners For The 2021 Return Of The Austin City Limits Music Festival

AUSTIN TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to make its return for 2021 with three day tickets for both weekends (October 1-3 and October 8-10) already sold out, according to promoter C3 Presents.

The festival, which was inspired by the long-running Austin City Limits televised concert series, debuted in 2002 and then expanded to two weekends in 2012.

The multi-stage festival regularly attracts upwards of 45,000 fans annually to Austin’s Zilker Park for music, local food options, vendors, and an art market. However, like many events, the Austin City Limits Festival took a hiatus in 2020 as everyone hunkered down to ride out COVID-19.

The announced lineup for 2021 includes George Strait (who announced his retirement 8 years ago), Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, DaBaby, Erykah Badu, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Black Pumas are among the numerous artists announced for the festival’s return to Austin’s Zilker Park.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is sponsored by American Express, Honda, Miller Lite, T-Mobile, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BMI, Karbach Brewing Co. and Lifeway Kefir.

“After an incredibly challenging year for the Austin community, artists, crews and the music industry in general, today’s sell out is a resounding message that fans are ready to gather safely and to see live music again. We are really excited to see this lineup in person and to reunite in Zilker Park this October,” said Amy Corbin, Promoter, C3 Presents.

While three-day passes for the fest have sold out, a limited number of 1-day passes go on sale on Tuesday.