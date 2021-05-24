Dick Wingate To Be Featured On This Week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers

Noted label and digital media executive Dick Wingate will be featured on this week’s Promoter 101 Storytellers.

Wingate will join host Dan Steinberg to share some of his favorite stories and anecdotes pulled from a storied career that spans more than 4 decades, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Steinberg.

An early devotee of the lively arts, Wingate developed an early affinity for music and was a regular concert fan and hosted a weekend radio show on Connecticut’s WPLR, where after a chance meeting with Bruce Springfield, he debuted the Boss’s seminal hit “Born To Run” for the first time for listeners in the market.

Some of Wingate’s past gigs include Director of East Coast Promotions / Operations for Chess/Janus Records, Product Manager at Columbia Records, and Senior VP of A&R at Polygram, where he helped to bring albums such as Bon Jovi’s “Slippery When Wet” to the fore.

Wingate also did a stint as Senior VP of Marketing, promoting the music of artists such as Sarah McLachlan, Crash Test Dummies, Ace of Base, and the Notorious B.I.G.

In 2012, Wingate helped to launch Digital Entertainment Ventures, a digital media consultancy that he later relaunched in 2017 as DEV Advisors, a digital entertainment consultancy that provides expertise to service providers, app developers, content owners and investors, with services including business development, partnerships, licensing, artist relations and investment.

Tune in Tuesday night at 9:30 PM EST/6:30 PM PST on the Audio only social media hangout app Clubhouse.

https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/m3yWjgaV