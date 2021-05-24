Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson To Play Hometown Tornado Benefit

NEWNAN, Goergia (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Alan Jackson announced he will headline a benefit concert to provide tornado relief in his hometown of Newnan, Georgia.

The June 26th Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit will take place three months after an EF-4 tornado tore through the town of Newnan, destroying at least 70 homes and leaving many more with significant damage.

For the concert, Jackson will be joined by multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young, singer-songwriter-producer Caylee Hammack, as well as singer-songwriter Adam Wright and country artist Brian Wright, both of whom also hail from Newnan.

Cornerstone Building Brands is the presenting sponsor of Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson with additional support provided by Southtowne Chevrolet.

Proceeds of the concert will go to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation’s Tornado Relief Fund. While tickets for the concert have already sold out, donations can be made to the fund via the Foundation’s website.

