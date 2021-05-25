Rammstein Rescheduled Their Return To North America

(CelebrityAccess) — German industrial icons Rammstein are plotting their return to North America and have revealed their twice rescheduled stadium tour, which now kicks off in 2022.

“The tour will now begin on Aug. 21, 2022, in Montreal and end on Oct. 4, 2022, in Mexico City,” Rammstein announced on Monday. “Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Rammstein newsletter subscribers have access to pre-sale tickets for the additional North America shows before the general ticket sale.”

The tour, which was originally planned for 2020, was delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then postponed again this year until 2022.

The tour has been expanded to include a pair of new shows at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 24, and at Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 4, 2022.

Rammstein is touring in support of their untitled seventh studio album, which they released in 2019.

New dates:

August 21, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 27, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

August 31, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

September 3, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

September 6, 2022 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 9, 2022 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

September 17, 2022 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

September 23, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

September 24, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (new show)

October 1, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

October 2, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

October 4, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol (new show)