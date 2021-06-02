Brooklyn Made’s New Bushwick Nightclub To Open In September

BUSHWICK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn Made Presents, the live events company launched last year by former Live Nation New York President Anthony Makes, announced the debut of a brand-new Brooklyn concert venue, Brooklyn Made.

The 500-capacity club, which is located at 428 Troutman Street in Bushwick, features state-of-the-art production, including lighting design by Jeremy Roth (Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mazzy Star) and sound by D&B Audiotechnik, including the Soundscape 3D object-mixing and room emulation platform.

Brooklyn Made also provides ‘state-of-the-art’ hospitality for visiting artists and performers will have exclusive access to features such as a second level carriage house, a private outdoor swimming pool, and multiple roof decks that offer views of the nearby Manhattan skyline.

Connected to the music room is a bar called Connie’s, which will let fans pre and post-game at shows, and Brooklyn Made is also adjacent to Standing Room a coffee house/café that serves breakfast starting at 7AM with full kitchen service until late in the evening.

“This venue is truly the headquarters for Brooklyn Made Presents,” commented Anthony Makes. “Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with Brooklyn Made. The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we’ve ever seen and we know – every single artist and fan that comes here – is going to be blown away by the experience.”

Jeff Tweedy is lined up to inaugurate the stage at Brooklyn Made with a two night stand on September 30th and October 1st, followed by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on October 4th and 5th.

Additional artists announced for Brooklyn Made for next fall include Turnover, Okkervil River with Damien Jurado, Robert Finley, Steve Earle, Band of Horses, City Of The Sun, Jesse Malin, Aqueous, and numerous others.

Brooklyn Made announced that music discovery & mobile ticketing platform Dice has been tapped as the exclusive ticketing partner for the club, allowing fans to trade, exchange or return tickets, and to be waitlisted for a show when new tickets become available.