Warner’s Chinese Hip-Hop Label Juuice Expands To Greater China, Signs Chinese Rapper Bohan Phoenix

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music China revealed plans to expand their mainland-born hip-hop Juuice to greater China.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of JUUICE across Greater China. Already a force in the mainland, we are now leveraging the resources of our other affiliates, Hong Kong and Taiwan, to fuel JUUICE’s ability to promote its roster across a wider network in Asia. JUUICE artists will benefit from Warner Music’s integrated marketing and promotion efforts across the region, enabling them to accelerate their careers by reaching the widest audience possible,” said Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Greater China for Warner Music Asia.

With a roster that already includes some of the biggest names in Chinese hip-hop, Juuice announced the signing of bilingual Chinese rap pioneer Bohan Phoenix, who will join the likes of Ty. and Deng Dian Guo, who are already signed to the label.

Bohan Phoenix was born in the Chinese province of Hubei but spent much of his youth in the United States, where he started rapping at the age of 13. After studying at New York University, Bohan Phoenix moved back to Chengdu, widely known as the birthplace of Chinese hip-hop. After returning to China, he played a key role in bringing the format to local fans and collaborated with some of the most prominent artists in the genre, including Higher Brothers and Vava.

“I’m thrilled to join Warner Music China and the JUUICE family. They work with some of the greatest talents in the genre, and I’m so excited to become part of the roster. I can’t wait to continue my work building bridges between East and West through music in the months and years to come,” Bohan Phoenix said.