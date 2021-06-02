Shore Fire Names Kacey Porter Jr. Account Exec

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Kacey Porter to Junior Account Executive.

Based in the company’s Los Angeles lair, Porter joined Shore Fire in December 2020 and has since toiled ceaselessly as a Publicity Assistant, working on campaigns for clients that include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Jewel, Andrea Bocelli and NBA Legend Chris Bosh, among others.

A native of Los Angeles, Porter studied public relations at Cal State Northridge. According to her Linkedin profile, she also did stints at public relations firms Blaze, and ID, and served as social media coordinator for Lance Bass.

“Kacey brings to Shore Fire a great enthusiasm and passion for a diverse range of projects,” said Shore Fire Senior VP Allison Elbl. “She has quickly become a valued member of our team and we’re excited to see her grow into her new role.”