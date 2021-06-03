Twitter Has Resumed Taking Applications For Its Blue Verification Badge

(Hypebot) — Twitter has reopened verification applications after pausing them last week. The Friday pause came just eight days after a much-anticipated relaunch.

Twitter’s blue badge confirms the authenticity of accounts: “It gives people on Twitter more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations.”

Special Rules For Musicians & Other Entertainers

From Twitter:

Individual accounts of artists, performers, directors, and others in similar public-facing roles associated with such entities or their productions may be verified if:

the website associated with a verified entity, or similar official public source, includes a link to the profile;

and

and they have at least 50 production credits on their IMDB profile, or

they have 3 or more featured references within the 6 months prior to applying in news outlets that meet the News criteria above.

How To Apply For Twitter Verification

Self-serve applications are available on the Account Settings page on the web and in-app. Twitter is rolling them out slowly, so check back often.

“The process will include asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity via links and other supporting materials.”