ASM Global Announces Booking Deal For Texas A&M’s Kyle Stadium And Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, TX (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced it has been selected to oversee bookings for Texas A&M athletics, including the university’s mammoth Kyle Field, and Reed Arena.

With 103,000 seats, Kyle Field is the fourth largest stadium in the United States and has served as home field for the Aggie football team for more than a century. The 13,000-seat Reed Arena hosts Texas A&M’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball games, as well as live entertainment such as concerts, family shows, and special events.

“To have a partner like ASM Global assisting us in bringing content to our venues will elevate the entertainment offering to a whole new level,” said Darren Davis, CVE, general manager of Reed Arena. “Their expertise and experience in working with large-scale touring shows is invaluable. In conjunction with ASM Global, we look forward to bringing exciting and unique events to the local community.”

According to ASM Global, they expect to expand entertainment offerings at the venue, including live music, family entertainment, and esports events.

As well, ASM Global also revealed plans to develop a focused Texas A&M “Event Experience Team” to support in all aspects of live entertainment at the facilities.

“We have already received tremendous feedback from the live-entertainment community about these two amazing venues, and we are extremely excited to work with Darren and the entire Texas A&M family,” said ASM Global’s Vice President of Content Development Dana DuFine. “The artist community is looking forward to having a chance to play these great venues, and we know that the university and Bryan-College Station communities are ready for great shows!”